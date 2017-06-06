Remembering Pulse, Looking Forward
In WMFE’s special one-hour program marking one year since the Pulse nightclub shooting, we hear from survivors about what the next year will look like. We hear from syndicated columnist Dan Savage about how the shooting changed the LGBT community across the country, and we look into plans for a permanent memorial at the nightclub – all scored with music about and inspired by the shooting.
