Registration Fee For Canoes, Kayaks, Paddleboards Discussed

A working group of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will meet Wednesday in Orlando to consider imposing registration fees for non-motorized boats.

That would include canoes, kayaks and paddleboards.

The registration fee would be like those for motor boats.

Rebecca Bragg is part of the Florida Fish and Wildlife working group and the Florida Professional Paddlesports Association. She says that group might support a fee depending on where the funds go.

“We would talk to them about some sort of registration if the funds were designated to paddlesports. But what they have told us, it would go to a general fund. If it would benefit us we would talk to them about it.”

Others say the fee isn’t necessary and only would benefit motor boating.

The working group’s recommendation eventually could be considered by the full commission.