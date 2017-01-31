 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


Registration Fee For Canoes, Kayaks, Paddleboards Discussed

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy City of Casselberry

A working group of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will meet Wednesday in Orlando to consider imposing registration fees for non-motorized boats.

That would include canoes, kayaks and paddleboards.

The registration fee would be like those for motor boats.

Rebecca Bragg is part of the Florida Fish and Wildlife working group and the Florida Professional Paddlesports Association. She says that group might support a fee depending on where the funds go.

“We would talk to them about some sort of registration if the funds were designated to paddlesports. But what they have told us, it would go to a general fund. If it would benefit us we would talk to them about it.”

Others say the fee isn’t necessary and only would benefit motor boating.

The working group’s recommendation eventually could be considered by the full commission.


