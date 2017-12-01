Regina Hill Says She Will Press Charges Against Fire Fighter Who Recorded Her

Regina Hill said she will press charges against an Orlando firefighter who lost his job after recording the city commissioner during an emergency.

Joshua Granada was fired last week. He said he recorded Hill after responding to a call at a hotel, where she became abusive.

Hill spoke with reporters Friday. She said Granada looked through her belongings on the call.

“He admitted he was looking for paraphernalia and drugs,” Hill said. “I’m saddened. And by this breach of confidentiality, I have decided to fully press charges and prosecute against Mr. Granada against his illegal actions.”

Hill also plans a civil lawsuit. She did not respond to questions about her own behavior.

“That evening, which it was in the afternoon when they came, I was also grieving the loss of my beloved daughter that was the eve of the two years of her tragic death,” Hill said.

Geoff Bichler, Granada’s attorney, said no criminal violation took place. He said Granada recorded the belligerent commissioner for his own protection in the same way police officers rely on body cameras to protect against false accusations.

“It would be up to the state attorney to investigate it and determine if charges are warranted,” Bichler said. “That issue was looked into quite some time ago, and it was determined there was no criminal violation. So I think that’s a really baseless assertion.”

The Orlando Police Department confirmed Hill came to headquarters Friday morning.

“Commissioner Hill came to OPD Headquarters this morning and expressed that she wanted to press criminal charges,” wrote Michelle Guido, a spokeswoman for the department. “A detective will meet with her and take a statement and the process will move forward from there.”

WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.



Health reporting on WMFE is supported in part by Florida Hospital.