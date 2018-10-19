 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


Red Tide Believed To Be Behind Thousands Of Dead Fish In Cocoa Beach

by (WMFE)

Red Tide is believed to be behind this fish kill in Cocoa Beach. Photo courtesy Brevard County

Thousands of dead fish have washed ashore in Cocoa Beach.

Red tide is thought to be the reason for the die-off.

The die-off comes a day after tests confirmed a high concentration of red tide is present in Satellite Beach and medium concentrations are occurring in Indialantic and Melbourne Beach.

Kristy Lewis of the National Center for Integrated Coastal Research at the University of Central Florida says the state should brace for more as climate change warms waters.

“We need to be a state that is ready to deal with this on a year over year basis. I think it’s going to be something that we have to deal with at the local level but it’s also going to be at the state level and the federal level.”

Tests in Cocoa Beach still are pending, but conditions match those of red tide. Beaches remain open, but warning signs are posted.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP