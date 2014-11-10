Red Tail Pilots Honored for Veteran’s Day

This Veteran’s day, Tuskegee Airmen will be honored for their service in a ceremony outside the Orlando Science Center.

The first national monument honoring the Red Tail Pilots opened outside the Science Center a year ago.

Mike McKenzie, President and CEO of Vision of Flight, a local organization, will take part in a wreath laying ceremony in front of the monument outside the Science Center’s east entrance.

“It’s not just Veteran’s or Memorial day, I keep this same mission in our format year round, it’s something that needs to be constantly said and reminded.”

Here are some other Veteran’s Day ceremonies around Central Florida Tuesday:

Orlando Science Center

Event: Red Tails Monument Wreath Laying Ceremony

Date: November 11th, 2014

Start time: 2pm

Orlando Science Center East Entrance

777 E. Princeton Street, Orlando, Florida 32803

Veterans Day Observance

Event: Veterans Day Observance

Date: November 11th, 2014

Start time: 11 am

End time : 5 pm

American Legion Post 286

529 E. Fairlane Ave. Orlando, FL 32809

Observance Ceremony at 11am; BBQ at 7pm

Tomoka Chapter of the Daughters American Revolution and Sgt. I.W. Hatcher Marine Corps Leagues host:

Veterans Day Observance

Date: November 11, 2014

Start time: 11 am

End time: 12 pm

Waterfront Park

Palm St, Clermont, FL 34711

Susan DeHart: 352-242-2394

Veterans Foreign Wars Post 5277, Tomoka Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Sgt. I.W. Hatcher Marine Corps League Detachment 1120 will sponsor a Veterans Day observance at 11 a.m. at the pavilion in Clermont’s Waterfront Park, 330 Third St., on Lake Minneola.

