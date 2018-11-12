Recount Begins In Orange County

Observers gathered at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office as the machine recount started Monday morning.

Statewide, recounts began in the races for governor, Senate, and commissioner of agriculture.

Locally, the race for Orange County Commission District 4 is also being rechecked.

Michele Levy of the League of Women Voters said she was there to make sure everyone gets their voice heard.

“We’re going to be here for quite some time. But, you know, everybody knows what they’re doing and everything seems to be going smoothly,” Levy said. “All the observers here seem to be, you know, well-behaved. I think this is–this is democracy.”

As machines become available, election workers will move on to the statewide races.

Orange County Supervisor Bill Cowles said they are doing everything they can to finish the machine recount by Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline.