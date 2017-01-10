 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


Ranch’s Request For More Water Near Silver Springs Draws Legal Action From Environmentalists

by (WMFE)

Silver Springs. Photo: NPR

Environmentalists are taking legal action against a ranch’s request for more water near Silver Springs State Park, some 90 miles northwest of Orlando.

They plan on protesting as water managers meet Tuesday.

The environmentalists including the St. Johns Riverkeeper and Florida Defenders of the Environment filed the petition challenging the Sleepy Creek Lands’ permit request.

The ranch wants an increase in its water allocation of more than a million gallons a day.

The petition sends the issue before an administrative judge. The St. Johns River Water Management District board postponed its vote.

But the environmentalists plan on going ahead with their protest. They say the increase would strain Silver Springs and exacerbate nutrient pollution.

The protest starts at 10 a.m. at the district’s office in Palatka.


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

