Rally for Gun Control and LGBTQ Anti-Discrimination Laws Before Pulse Two-Year Mark

Protesters call for gun reform and anti-LGBTQ discrimination laws at the rally in front of Orlando City Hall. Photo: Danielle Prieur
Gun reformers and LGBTQ activists held a rally at Orlando City Hall the day before the two year anniversary of the Pulse shooting. Photo: Danielle Prieur
Pulse survivors and victims’ families and friends mark the occasion with a call to action. Photo: Danielle Prieur
Parents of Parkland students are there to show their solidarity. Photo: Danielle Prieur
Gun reformers called for stricter background checks and ownership regulations. Photo: Danielle Prieur
Numerous nonprofits were on site to register voters for what they called the first step in activism. Photo: Danielle Prieur
High school seniors participating in the rally both from Parkland and local high schools register to vote out pro-gun candidates. Photo: Danielle Prieur
A ribbon representing each of the members of the Orlando community lost at Pulse: 49 “angels” in total. Photo: Danielle Prieur
Parkland parents and Pulse survivors called for increased activism at a rally in front of Orlando City Hall last night. LGBTQ representatives and Latinx community members like Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith called for more people to vote in upcoming elections.
“Forty-nine angels had their voices silenced. We honor them with action by not silencing our own and by voting for them next November.”
He also called for an executive order from Governor Rick Scott that would effectively ban discrimination against LBGTQ people in the workplace.
To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.