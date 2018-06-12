 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Rally for Gun Control and LGBTQ Anti-Discrimination Laws Before Pulse Two-Year Mark

Protesters call for gun reform and anti-LGBTQ discrimination laws at the rally in front of Orlando City Hall. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Parkland parents and Pulse survivors called for increased activism at a rally in front of Orlando City Hall last night. LGBTQ representatives and Latinx community members like Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith called for more people to vote in upcoming elections.

“Forty-nine angels had their voices silenced. We honor them with action by not silencing our own and by voting for them next November.”

He also called for an executive order from Governor Rick Scott that would effectively ban discrimination against LBGTQ people in the workplace.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 


