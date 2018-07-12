 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Health


Raised Gardens With a Purpose are Cropping up Across Central Florida: They’re Aimed at Tackling Food Insecurity

by (WMFE)
Local, organic produce for free? That's what Fleet Farming promises schools, churches, and community centers. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A Central Florida nonprofit is aiming to feed hungry University of Central Florida students through urban farming. Fleet Farming’s Greg Noonan says sites like the one at the University of Central Florida are offering local, organic produce.

“The raised bed systems of the permaculture systems which are designed with Florida’s environment in mind both of these allow us to plant in places where we couldn’t do a lot. We’re able to plant and maintain gardens for people that wouldn’t have the resources or access to.”

Students are encouraged to take freely from the gardens. Any leftover produce is donated to Knights Pantry, which also provides clothing and toiletries to students who need them on campus.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

