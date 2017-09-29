 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


Rainy Forecast Sparks New Worry About Flooding After Irma

by (WMFE)

Lake Jesup is part of the St. Johns River, the state's longest river. Photo by Amy Green

A low-pressure system is expected to bring more flooding to central Florida only weeks after Irma’s devastating rampage in the state.

At least a few inches of rain are forecast along the St. Johns River, where some homes remain flooded as storm water drains from tributaries to the state’s longest river.

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris says the timing couldn’t be worse so soon after Irma.

“If you look at the state of Florida most of the rivers have come down. Unfortunately the way the St. Johns flows it bottlenecks, and that means that our decrease has been very slow. It’s been steady, but it’s very very slow.”

He advises residents to fortify their homes with sandbags. Rain is forecast throughout the weekend and into next week.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP