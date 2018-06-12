Rainbows Shine Down On Pulse Ceremony

The crowd at Pulse spilled into the streets at an evening ceremony honoring the 49 slain when a gunman opened fire two years ago.

Minutes before the ceremony rain clouds lifted. It wasn’t long before rainbows shone over the gay nightclub. Barbara Poma, the club’s owner, described the rainbows as a sign from the dead.

“It’s a sign from them to show us they are with us, and these signs provide us moments of peace and hope. But they can never replace the emptiness in our families’ hearts.”

Mayor Buddy Dyer called Orlando to action to prevent the gunman from forever claiming the day as the worst in the community’s history.

“Each of us has a responsibility and a duty to decide how we’re going to create the Pulse legacy, how we’re going to honor the victims, how we’re going to honor the families and one another by words and more importantly by actions.”

Through prayer, song and dance mourners remembered the dead and extended support to the dozens injured in the mass shooting. And they celebrated, love as a triumph over hate.