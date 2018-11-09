 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Rainbow Wave in Orlando Means House will get a LGBTQ Caucus

Victory Fund President Anise Parker says this kind of representation is crucial. Photo: Carlos Guillermo Smith Twitter

Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith says the Florida House now has enough LGBTQ members for a caucus.

He says such a caucus could push through legislation protecting LGBTQ Floridians’ rights, beginning with reintroducing a measure that died in the Senate last March.

“People in employment, accommodations and housing.”

Smith says the caucus also could introduce legislation that would ban gay conversion therapy, strengthen protections for transgender people and bolster anti-bullying programs in schools. Other LGBTQ House members include the newly elected Representative Jennifer Webb and veteran Representative Shevrin Jones.

Victory Fund President Anise Parker says this kind of representation is crucial.

“This was a wave everywhere in America. More women, more candidates of color, more LGBTQ candidates who see what is possible. The more our candidates run and win the more people who consider running for office as a violable option.”

She says Victory Fund endorsed almost 300 LGBTQ candidates throughout the country this year.

