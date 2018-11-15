 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
90.7 WMFE Fall Silent Drive - Silence is Golden - Click to donate
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

2018 Election


Races For Governor, Senate & Ag Commissioner Not The Only Recounts

by (WMFE)

While races for governor and senate are getting the most attention, those aren’t the only races facing recounts. Volusia County has now had to do a machine recount twice after a paper jam threw off the totals earlier this week.

Three races there are being recounted, including an expected hand recount for state representative District 26. In that race, Republican Elizabeth Fetterhoff has the lead over Democrat Patrick Henry by 60 votes.

In Seminole County, a recount is underway for a county commission seat, with Republican Jay Zembower ahead of Democrat Katrina Shadix by about 450 votes. That race ALSO will likely end with a manual recount.

In Brevard County, a hand recount is expected in the Town of Melbourne Beach City Council race. Steve Walters has a razor -thin lead over Joyce Barton – just six votes.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Abe Aboraya

About Abe Aboraya

Health Reporter / Special Project: ProPublica

Abe Aboraya started writing for newspapers in High School. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe ... Read Full Bio »

TOP