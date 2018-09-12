 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
2018 Election


Race To Replace DeSantis Heats Up

by Brittany Pagano (WMFE)

Democrats see an opportunity to flip former congressman Ron DeSantis’s seat this November.

Republican Michael Waltz and Democrat Nancy Soderberg are facing off to replace DeSantis in Florida’s Sixth Congressional District.

DeSantis resigned from the House on Monday to focus on his campaign for governor.

University of Central Florida political science professor Aubrey Jewett said Republicans have an edge in voter registration, but independent voters could be a crucial factor this election.

“If a Democrat is going to win this district, not only do they have to hope and work for higher Democratic turnout than would normally be in a midterm, but they have to do a lot better among the independent voters in the district as well,” said Jewett.

Jewett said the race, like many others in Florida, will be close.


