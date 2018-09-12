Race To Replace DeSantis Heats Up

Democrats see an opportunity to flip former congressman Ron DeSantis’s seat this November.

Republican Michael Waltz and Democrat Nancy Soderberg are facing off to replace DeSantis in Florida’s Sixth Congressional District.

DeSantis resigned from the House on Monday to focus on his campaign for governor.

University of Central Florida political science professor Aubrey Jewett said Republicans have an edge in voter registration, but independent voters could be a crucial factor this election.

“If a Democrat is going to win this district, not only do they have to hope and work for higher Democratic turnout than would normally be in a midterm, but they have to do a lot better among the independent voters in the district as well,” said Jewett.

Jewett said the race, like many others in Florida, will be close.