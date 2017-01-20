 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Quiet Inauguration For UCF Medical Students At National Mall

by (WMFE)

A UCF medical student manning a tent on the national mall said it’s a lot less crowded than the last two inaugurations he worked at.

Dr. Adam Benzing is a first year resident at Osceola Regional Medical Center.

“From what we’ve seen so far the attendance has not been overwhelming, and people have not been in significant need of our services so far, so that’s a good thing,” he said.

Dr. Benzing said they were told to be prepared for patients who may have been exposed to tear gas.

But protesters on the mall have not clashed with police like in other parts of Washington D.C.

“There were people holding up signs protesting, right beside people wearing their Trump supporting hats and t-shirts and everything,” said Benzing.

“I didn’t see any kind of negativity between them, any kind of anger, any kind of discord. Everyone was milling around quite pleasantly.”

Dr. Benzing said he and the other medical volunteers will be on the mall until the last crowds disperse.


