 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Pulse Shooting


Pulse Survivors, Victims’ Families File Lawsuit Against Club Owners

by (WMFE)

Courtesy of Flickr

A group of Pulse survivors and victims’ families have filed a lawsuit against the night club’s owners.

About thirty plaintiffs allege that Pulse nightclub owners failed to provide adequate security measures and properly trained staff that could have prevented the shooting that left 49 dead.

The civil suit, filed in Orange County, names owners Barbara and Rosario Poma as defendants.

The filing comes just one day after the same group filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Orlando and the police department. That lawsuit claims police didn’t act fast enough to save the shooting victims.

In a statement, Barba and Rosario Poma said they had not seen the lawsuit yet, and will continue to focus on remembering the victims and survivors.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers the space beat for WMFE, reporting on rocket launches from Florida's Space Coast to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He host's WMFE's space exploration podcast "Are We There Yet?" He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP