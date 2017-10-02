 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Pulse Owner Describes Las Vegas Mass Shooting As “Unimaginable”

by (WMFE)

The owner of Pulse says it’s “unimaginable” a mass shooting of greater scope has taken place in Las Vegas.

Barbara Poma is calling for prayers for the dead and also for the wounded and hundreds of others affected by the massacre.

She also is demanding more work to stop such crimes.

“Finding words to convey the depth of horror we are all witnessing in Las Vegas is just impossible,” she says in a statement.

Pulse had been the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. More than 50 were killed in Las Vegas, and at least 400 more are wounded.

A town hall meeting on a permanent memorial at Pulse is scheduled for next week.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP