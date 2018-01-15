 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Pulse Shooting


Pulse Makeover To Provide “Park-Like” Setting As Planning On Permanent Memorial Continues

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy Pulse owner Barbara Poma.

Construction is about to begin on a temporary memorial at Pulse.

The memorial is aimed at providing a nicer place for grieving and reflection as plans for a permanent memorial and museum continue.

Pulse owner Barbara Poma says the temporary memorial will be park-like with trees and grassy areas for sitting.

Poma says construction is to begin in February. It’s expected to last about 60 days.

She says among the most important components for her is a display of the names of the 49 who died at the gay nightclub.

“We’d love to have a picture of each of them to go with their name. And so what we’re working, we’re trying to get pictures the families would choose for them versus what social media has put out there for them or what the media has put out there for them.”

The wife of the gunman responsible for the 2016 mass shooting is scheduled to face trial in March.


