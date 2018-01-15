Pulse Makeover To Provide “Park-Like” Setting As Planning On Permanent Memorial Continues

Construction is about to begin on a temporary memorial at Pulse.

The memorial is aimed at providing a nicer place for grieving and reflection as plans for a permanent memorial and museum continue.

Pulse owner Barbara Poma says the temporary memorial will be park-like with trees and grassy areas for sitting.

Poma says construction is to begin in February. It’s expected to last about 60 days.

She says among the most important components for her is a display of the names of the 49 who died at the gay nightclub.

“We’d love to have a picture of each of them to go with their name. And so what we’re working, we’re trying to get pictures the families would choose for them versus what social media has put out there for them or what the media has put out there for them.”

The wife of the gunman responsible for the 2016 mass shooting is scheduled to face trial in March.