Pulse Shooting


Pulse Gunman’s Wife Should Stand Trial In Orlando, Judge Rules

by (WMFE)

Pulse. Photo by Amy Green

A federal judge has ruled the Pulse gunman’s wife should stand trial in Orlando.

Judge Paul Byron denied Noor Salman’s request for a change of venue.

He ruled media coverage does not necessarily produce prejudice and that there has been no sign of official misconduct designed to influence publicity.

Salman is charged with with obstruction and helping a terrorist organization her husband with the Pulse mass shooting, at the time the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

She had asked for the change, citing the intense media coverage.

Salman’s trial is scheduled for March. Forty-nine died in the 2016 massacre at the gay nightclub and more than 50 were injured.


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

