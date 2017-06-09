 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Pulse Ceremonies To Emphasize Unity A Year After Mass Shooting

by (WMFE)

Pulse. Photo by Amy Green

A somber day of love and support is planned Monday at Pulse a year after the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Three ceremonies are scheduled including a private one for survivors and family members at 1 a.m., close to the time when a gunman opened fire killing 49 and wounding more than 50.

Pulse owner Barbara Poma says there will be singing and prayer. The names of the dead will be read, and first responders and medical providers will be honored.

“What we’re trying to do on site is to show the world and our community that we come together to support each other.”

Two other services at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. are open to the public on a limited basis, considering space constraints within the fence surrounding the gay nightclub.

A OneBlood bus will be at the site for four days gathering donations.


