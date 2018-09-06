 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Education


Puerto Rican Students Building Island’s First Satellite, With Help From UCF

by (WMFE)
Alexander Matta (L), Professor Amílcar Rincón (C) and Gabriel Cascante (R) with a prototype of their CubeSat. Photo: Brendan Byrne / WMFE

CubeSats are tiny satellites about the size of a tissue box. Their small size and relatively inexpensive price tag makes them great tools for universities to conduct experiments in space. Students and faculty at UCF have been working on CubeSats for some time. They’re now working with the Interamerican University in Puerto Rico to help aerospace engineering students launch the island’s first satellite.

90.7’s space reporter Brendan Byrne met up with students Gabriel Cascante and Alexander Matta as they worked with faculty and students at UCF’s Florida Space Institute on their first satellite.

