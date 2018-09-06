Puerto Rican Students Building Island’s First Satellite, With Help From UCF

CubeSats are tiny satellites about the size of a tissue box. Their small size and relatively inexpensive price tag makes them great tools for universities to conduct experiments in space. Students and faculty at UCF have been working on CubeSats for some time. They’re now working with the Interamerican University in Puerto Rico to help aerospace engineering students launch the island’s first satellite.

90.7’s space reporter Brendan Byrne met up with students Gabriel Cascante and Alexander Matta as they worked with faculty and students at UCF’s Florida Space Institute on their first satellite.

