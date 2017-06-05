Puerto Rican Leadership Council Meets With Gubernatorial Candidates

The Puerto Rican Leadership Council is urging Florida’s gubernatorial candidates to reach out to diverse communities in their campaigns.

Members of the Puerto Rican leadership council and the Black and Brown Informal Coalition want to hear from Gubernatorial candidates on issues like healthcare, education and housing.

Council president Carlos Guzman said participation is important.

“Starting with their campaigns, how is the composition of their campaign. How many brown and black people do they have on their staff? How much money from their budget are they investing in brown and black businesses, Puerto Rican businesses, Latino businesses?”

Guzman said participation is just the start.

“In our case, the Puerto Rican leadership council, we’re worried about the Puerto Rican situation back in the island. We have a lot of new commerce through Florida from the island, and we want to see about business opportunities for them, employment for them,” he said.

The group met with former congresswoman and Democratic candidate Gwen Graham last Friday. This week they’ll hear from Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Orlando businessman Chris King, who are also running on the Democratic ticket, and they’ve reached out to Republican candidate and Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.