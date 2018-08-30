 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


Puerto Rican Death Count After Hurricane Maria is More than 45 Times First Reported, According to Latest George Washington University Study

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Death toll is almost 3000 in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Death toll is almost 3000 in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Almost 3000 people died in Puerto Rico after hurricane Maria. That’s according to an estimate release by George Washington University.

The estimate is more than 45 times the number originally reported by the government. University of Central Florida’s Fernando Rivera says although the number could continue to rise, he says the important things to focus on moving forward are problems that caused these deaths that still haven’t been resolved.

“The issues in terms of elderly populations. The infrastructure not on par. People that may not have the resources. We have had some issues in terms of shortages of medical personnel. There are still a lot of issues that still need to be accounted for if we don’t want to reproduce this outcome again.”

Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello said in a press conference earlier this week the government would accept this number as the official estimate. He said it was important for Puerto Ricans to identify the problems that caused these issues and to work to put new protocol in place.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP