Puerto Rican and Virgin Islands Evacuees are Still Facing Health and Career Challenges

Community leaders met to discuss the challenges still facing Puerto Rican and Virgin Islands families displace by hurricane Maria, including getting their children ready for the upcoming school year. Orange County Public Schools spokesperson Scott Howat says the district hired additional staff including counselors to address these concerns.

“That runs from registration to vaccines to information about schools that they need to pursue.”

OCPS will be one of the exhibitors at all day expo tomorrow from 9:30-4 at the Orange County Convention Center. Free resources for children will include health screenings and vaccines.

