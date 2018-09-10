 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Publix Tests New Beard Policy

by Brittany Pagano (WMFE)

Photo from Publix Facebook page.

Publix has allowed some employees to grow short beards despite a decades-long ban on facial hair except for conservative mustaches.

The grocery chain loosened grooming standards for some stores in Jacksonville and select stores in South Carolina.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that changing cultural standards, employee pressure, and a shortage of workers led to the policy reevaluation.

Since 2015, a petition to change the store’s facial hair policy has gained more than 20,000 signatures.

Signees cited several reasons for wanting the grooming policy changed including personal expression and skin irritation from shaving.

A spokesman for Publix said the new facial hair policy continues to be tested.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP