Provisional Voters Scramble to Make Their Vote Count in this Year’s Midterm Election

Votes will be tallied by the Department of Elections by Saturday so that they can determine whether there will be a recount in the gubernatorial, Senate, and agricultural commissioner races in the state. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Organizers throughout Central Florida scrambled to get voters to elections office to get their provisional ballots approved. The deadline for approval is 5 o’clock.

Erica Gomez Tejeda is with nonprofit Vamos4PR. They’re one of the organizations helping people who voted provisionally make sure their vote counts. They took Angel Munoz to the Department of Motor Vehicles to get him an accepted form of ID. She translates for Munoz as he describes why it’s important that he be able to participate in this midterm.

“It’s really important for people like him who survived Hurricane Maria who are still needing different services. He’s a retiree and he wants to make sure the right people get elected to take care of the people from Maria.”

Osceola County Supervisor of Elections’ Kari Ewalt says they just released the log of these voters just two hours before the deadline, leaving little time for groups like Vamos4PR to track down those voters.

“So what a lot of these other groups are doing they want that list so they can contact voters and remind voters to turn in their supporting documentation.”

Votes will be tallied by the Department of Elections by Saturday so that they can determine whether there will be a recount in the gubernatorial, Senate, and agricultural commissioner races in the state.

There were 142 provisional ballots cast in Osceola county. Ultimately, Angel Munoz’s ballot was able to be verified.

