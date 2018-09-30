 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Protesters Outside DeSantis Event Ask: What Will Happen to People with Pre-Existing Conditions if ACA is Repealed?

by (WMFE)
Protesters outside a Ron DeSantis campaign stop hold signs calling on healthcare coverage for all. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Parents of children with pre-existing conditions protested outside a gubernatorial candidate’s campaign stop in Central Florida this weekend.

Sophia Cauley was among them. She held a sign that read “DeSantis Care is a Disaster” outside the Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis’ rally at Iglesia Nacion de Fe in Kissimmee on Saturday. The day had special significance for her because:

“I have a daughter Fiona Carter who five years ago today passed away from sickle cell anemia due to not being able to get healthcare.”

That’s why she says she supports Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum who wants to pass a law prohibiting insurers from denying people with pre-existing people coverage or raising their premiums if Affordable Care Act is repealed.

Inside the church, Ron DeSantis’ running mate Jeannette Nunez spoke about their solution: a new healthcare plan they’re rolling out in a few days that they say will give patients the option to choose the plan that works best for them.

“Congressman DeSantis and I are going to be rolling out our healthcare platform. We want to make sure because don’t just have access or affordability but quality.”

Currently people with pre-existing conditions are protected under ACA. But a lawsuit that Florida is a part of along with 19 other states could change that if it finds the healthcare law unconstitutional.

The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates there are more than 3 million nonelderly adults who could be affected if ACA is repealed.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 


Danielle Prieur

