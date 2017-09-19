Intersection: Protecting Florida’s Power Grid From Devastating Storms

Millions of Floridians were without power in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Crews at utility companies across the state worked feverishly to get customers back up and running, but some may remain without power for weeks to come.

So what knocked out Florida’s power grid? And what it takes to protect it from the devastation of future storms?

Christopher Emrich, Associate Professor of Environmental Sciences and Public administration at the University of Central Florida and Ted Kury, Director of Energy Studies at the Public Utility Research Center at the University of Florida join the program to talk about Florida’s power.