Intersection


Intersection: Protecting Florida’s Power Grid From Devastating Storms

by (WMFE)
The Florida Power and Light plant at Riviera Beach, circa 1947. Photo: State Library and Archives of Florida

Millions of Floridians were without power in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Crews at utility companies across the state worked feverishly to get customers back up and running, but some may remain without power for weeks to come.

So what knocked out Florida’s power grid? And what it takes to protect it from the devastation of future storms?

Christopher Emrich, Associate Professor of Environmental Sciences and Public administration at the University of Central Florida and Ted Kury, Director of Energy Studies at the Public Utility Research Center at the University of Florida join the program to talk about Florida’s power.

 

 


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

