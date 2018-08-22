 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
2018 Election


President Trump Renews Endorsement Of DeSantis For Governor

by (WMFE)

President Trump endorses Ron DeSantis at a campaign rally in West Virginia. Photo: C-SPAN / Twitter

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis is embracing his endorsement by President Donald Trump who re-upped his endorsement for the Congressman at a rally Tuesday in West Virginia.\

DeSantis tweeted a video of the President’s remarks, saying he is proud to have his full and total endorsement.
The President’s endorsement earlier in the race gave DeSantis a jump ahead of primary challenger Agriculture Commissioner Adam.

“I gave him a nice tweet,” Trump said at the rally. “Bing bing, and he went from like three to twenty something.”

Now, DeSantis and Putnam are neck and neck in a recent poll from Florida Atlantic University. DeSantis holds about a one point lead, 32 to 31 percent, with 22 percent undecided. The margin of error for likely voters in the Republican primary is +/- 6.5 percentage points.

The President’s recent re-endorsement of DeSantis came just hours after Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty on 8 counts of federal tax and bank fraud, and the President’s former attorney Michael Cohen pled guilty to charges including tax evasion and campaign finance violation.

The primary election is Tuesday.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers the space beat for WMFE, reporting on rocket launches from Florida's Space Coast to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He host's WMFE's space exploration podcast "Are We There Yet?" He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

