President Trump Renews Endorsement Of DeSantis For Governor
Republican Gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis is embracing his endorsement by President Donald Trump who re-upped his endorsement for the Congressman at a rally Tuesday in West Virginia.\
DeSantis tweeted a video of the President’s remarks, saying he is proud to have his full and total endorsement.
The President’s endorsement earlier in the race gave DeSantis a jump ahead of primary challenger Agriculture Commissioner Adam.
“I gave him a nice tweet,” Trump said at the rally. “Bing bing, and he went from like three to twenty something.”
Now, DeSantis and Putnam are neck and neck in a recent poll from Florida Atlantic University. DeSantis holds about a one point lead, 32 to 31 percent, with 22 percent undecided. The margin of error for likely voters in the Republican primary is +/- 6.5 percentage points.
The President’s recent re-endorsement of DeSantis came just hours after Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty on 8 counts of federal tax and bank fraud, and the President’s former attorney Michael Cohen pled guilty to charges including tax evasion and campaign finance violation.
The primary election is Tuesday.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity