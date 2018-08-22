President Trump Renews Endorsement Of DeSantis For Governor

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis is embracing his endorsement by President Donald Trump who re-upped his endorsement for the Congressman at a rally Tuesday in West Virginia.\

DeSantis tweeted a video of the President’s remarks, saying he is proud to have his full and total endorsement.

The President’s endorsement earlier in the race gave DeSantis a jump ahead of primary challenger Agriculture Commissioner Adam.

“I gave him a nice tweet,” Trump said at the rally. “Bing bing, and he went from like three to twenty something.”

Now, DeSantis and Putnam are neck and neck in a recent poll from Florida Atlantic University. DeSantis holds about a one point lead, 32 to 31 percent, with 22 percent undecided. The margin of error for likely voters in the Republican primary is +/- 6.5 percentage points.

The President’s recent re-endorsement of DeSantis came just hours after Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty on 8 counts of federal tax and bank fraud, and the President’s former attorney Michael Cohen pled guilty to charges including tax evasion and campaign finance violation.

The primary election is Tuesday.