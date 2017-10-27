 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


President Trump Promises To Speed Up Repairs To Lake Dike 

by Associated Press (AP)

The bulrushes rimming Lake Okeechobee form trails of sorts for boaters. Photo by Amy Green

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is promising to speed up repairs to the 80-year-old dike surrounding Lake Okeechobee.

The White House announced late Thursday that the president ordered officials to accelerate repairs to the aging earthen barrier overseen by the Army Corps of Engineers. Florida Gov. Rick Scott has pushed to complete the repairs and earlier this year convinced legislators to set aside $50 million of state money for the project.

The corps is halfway through a $1.7 billion renovation program, scheduled for completion in 2025. Scott wants to see the project finished by 2022. That would require increased spending of $200 million annually, up from the $50 million to $150 million that has been budgeted annually over the last decade.

Okeechobee is the second-largest natural freshwater lake in the continental U.S.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP