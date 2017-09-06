Prepping For Irma: What You Need To Know

As Irma closes in on the Florida peninsula, follow this page for updates on closures, evacuations and preparations from local and state agencies.

Preparedness Tips

via Ready.gov

Basic Tips

Know where to go if you are ordered to evacuate. Know the local hurricane evacuation routes and have a plan for where you can stay.

Put together a go-bag including flashlights, batteries, cash, first aid supplies, medications and copies of critical information like insurance paperwork.

If you decide to stay in your home, plan for adequate supplies in case you lose power and water for several days and your not able to leave due to flood waters or blocked roads.

Fill prescriptions early. Florida law requires insurance companies and managed care organizations to allow early refills in a state of emergency.

Preparing Your Home

Before a hurricane arrives, trim or remove damaged trees and limbs. Be sure you are able to safely dispose of or secure the debris before the storm arrives.

Secure loose rain gutters and downspouts, and clear debris to prevent water damage to your home.

Bring in all patio and outdoor furniture that could become a hazard in high winds.

Take this time to review your homeowners insurance and flood insurance policies to ensure your information is up-to-date.

If you are in a flood-prone area consider stocking up on sandbags from your city or county government. (Locations below)

Staying Connected

Ahead of the storm, follow advisories from local and state governments.

Get the latest storm updates from Florida Public Radio Emergency Network’s Florida Storms . Follow them on Facebook and download the app.

. Follow them on Facebook and download the app. Continue to monitor TV and radio news for updates during the storm. In case you lose power, be sure to have a batter operated hand radio, and extra batteries, ready to go.

County by County:

Orange County

Sandbags

Orlando

Thursday, September 7 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. & Friday, September 8 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

City of Orlando Streets and Stormwater Division

1010 Woods Avenue, Orlando

Wednesday 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. & Thursday/Friday 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

City of Orlando Streets and Stormwater Division

1010 Woods Avenue, Orlando

Schools

School district officials are closely monitoring the weather and consulting with the National Weather Service and local emergency management offices.

The district will send messages to parents by phone and update the website and social media pages regarding any impact to school operations. Parents, please make sure your child’s schools has the correct contact numbers and email addresses on file for ConnectOrange calls and emails.

Check Orange County Public Schools website for updates.

Shelters

Check back for updates.

Government

Orange County Government is encouraging residents to prepare for Hurricane Irma and continues to monitor and assess updates from the National Hurricane Center.

Orange County Government remains open for business and advises residents to ready their hurricane preparedness supply kit. For storm preparedness information, please visit www.ocfl.net/storm

OCFL Alert is an emergency notification and information smartphone app that provides critical information during times of emergency. Life-saving information includes open shelter locations, water and ice distribution centers, evacuation routes, public service announcements and much more

is an emergency notification and information smartphone app that provides critical information during times of emergency. Life-saving information includes open shelter locations, water and ice distribution centers, evacuation routes, public service announcements and much more OCFL News provides you with breaking news about Orange County Government in action. Stay informed of important information and emergency news releases through push notifications.

provides you with breaking news about Orange County Government in action. Stay informed of important information and emergency news releases through push notifications. OCFL 311 is a smartphone app that allows users to photograph, pinpoint and report any problem you may encounter before, during or after the storm. All of this can be done directly from your smartphone to Orange County’s 311 Service Center.

is a smartphone app that allows users to photograph, pinpoint and report any problem you may encounter before, during or after the storm. All of this can be done directly from your smartphone to Orange County’s 311 Service Center. OC ALERT is an alert system that allows Orange County Government to contact you via email or cell phone text message during an emergency affecting Orange County. Register free-of-charge for OCAlert, http://ocalert.net.

Seminole County

Sandbags

Sanford

Starting Wednesday, September 6 7:00 a.m – 7 p.m. (Bring your own shovel, 15 bag max)

Sports Complex Overflow Parking Lot

3450 East Lake Mary Blvd, Sanford

Sanford

Starting Wednesday, September 6 7:00 a.m – 7 p.m. (Bring your own shovel)

Public Works Complex

800 W. Fulton St., Sanford

Schools

SCPS is closely monitoring Hurricane Irma with our partners Seminole County Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, and local meteorologists.

The district will send messages to parents by phone, email, and will update our website and social media pages as needed regarding any impact on future school operations. Parents, please be sure your child’s school has the correct contact numbers listed in Skyward to ensure you will receive our phone and email updates. Staff, please ensure your information is updated in PeopleSoft to receive phone and email updates.

Osceola County

Sandbags

In anticipation of the forecast for Hurricane Irma, Osceola County residents will be provided materials to fill and make sand bags at several locations beginning Wednesday from noon until 7 p.m.

Click here for locations

Schools

All Osceola district public schools will be closed on Friday, September 8, and on Monday, September 11, due to Hurricane Irma. All school activities, events, and programs scheduled for those days are canceled. All schools will be in session Thursday, September 7 as normal, and current plans are for schools to reopen on Tuesday, September 12.

Brevard County

Schools

Brevard County Public Schools will be closed Thursday & Friday and will be closed until further notice. School-related activities will be canceled

Florida Tech: Beginning Friday, Sept. 8 through the end of day Monday, Sept. 11, all Florida Institute of Technology classes are canceled and normal operations suspended due to the approach of Hurricane Irma.

Volusia County

Sandbags

Ormond Beach

Thursday, September 7 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. & Friday, September 8 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Public Works Department

501 N. Orchard Street, Ormond Beach

Limit of 10 bags per vehicle

Public Works Facility

950 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach

Wednesday, September 6 from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Public Works Depot

201 Howland Blvd. (next to Walmart)

Sand stations are self-serve, residents should bring their own bags and shovels

Multiple Locations:

-Fire Station 57, 2628 Hibiscus Drive; Menard May Park, 413 South Riverside Drive; Mango Tree Lake, 901 Mango Tree Drive; Airpark staging area, 1989 Airpark Road.

Schools

All Volusia district public schools will be closed Friday, September 8, and Monday, September 11, due to Hurricane Irma. All activities, events and programs scheduled for Friday through Monday are cancelled or will be rescheduled

Embry Riddle: Dayton Beach campus closes at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday through Tuesday

Flagler County

Flagler County will announce when emergency and special needs shelters will open as preparations solidify. “We are taking this very seriously and we are planning for the worst with the hope that we don’t have to activate all those plans,” said Flagler County Public Safety Emergency Manager Steve Garten. “We are working with the Health Department and Flagler County Schools to ensure we have everything in place when the time comes.”

The earliest shelters are proposed to open is Saturday. Flagler County should not feel the effects of Hurricane Irma until noon Sunday if the storm remains on the current track.

Check for current information on Flagler County’s website www.flaglercounty.org, or tune into the county’s partner radio station WNZF, 1550 am, 106.3 fm and the Flagler Radio App worldwide. Follow “Flagler County Government” or “Flagler County Emergency Management on Facebook or Twitter. The county’s social media team will provide updates through these official accounts:

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.