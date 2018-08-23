 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


Pre-Exisiting Conditions Might Keep People From Getting the Insurance They Need in a Possible Future Without the ACA

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Pre-existing conditions might include diabetes, cancer, and pregnancies with complications. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Pre-existing conditions might include diabetes, cancer, and pregnancies with complications. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Activists like Mike Hernandez of Protect Our Care Florida were at Lake Eola Park today (Thur) to call on Gov. Rick Scott to protect the Affordable Care Act. Florida was one of twenty states to sue the government saying the law was unconstitutional. Hernandez says if they’re successful in dismantling the ACA, it could mean people with pre-existing conditions like asthma, diabetes and cancer might lose their insurance.

“Companies will be able to do what they did in the past which is discriminate against folks with pre-existing conditions. Which means they’ll be able to pick all the healthiest people and leave the others uninsured.”

In a statement, Gov. Rick Scott said although he supports healthcare repeal and reform he quote, thinks “every American, including those with pre-existing conditions, should have the ability to buy any kind of insurance they want.  

Scott says that choice will drive down costs and give people the flexibility and power to determine what they want to buy.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP