Polk County Deputies Arrest Alleged Toys For Tots Thief

A Polk County woman has been charged with stealing more than one hundred toys from the charity Toys for Tots. The toys were supposed to go to kids in Eagle Lake.

Tammy Strickland was arrested Monday after she arrived at the Toys for Tots warehouse with family members to pick up toys. Detectives said Strickland used 140 fictitious children’s names on falsified applications for the toys The sheriff’s office said 118 unwrapped toys were found at her home in Eagle Lake.

Detectives are reviewing applications Strickland made for toys in 2015 as well. Strickland faces charges of grand theft, fraud, and using fictitious identification.