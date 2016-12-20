 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Polk County Deputies Arrest Alleged Toys For Tots Thief

by (WMFE)

A Polk County woman has been charged with stealing more than one hundred toys from the charity Toys for Tots. The toys were supposed to go to kids in Eagle Lake.

Tammy Strickland was arrested Monday after she arrived at the Toys for Tots warehouse with family members to pick up toys. Detectives said Strickland used 140 fictitious children’s names on falsified applications for the toys The sheriff’s office said 118 unwrapped toys were found at her home in Eagle Lake.

Detectives are reviewing applications Strickland made for toys in 2015 as well. Strickland faces charges of grand theft, fraud, and using fictitious identification.


