Police Searching for Suspect in Chuluota Shooting: “He Should be Considered Armed & Dangerous”

The Seminole County Sherriff Office is investigating a triple homicide in Chuluota.

Officers found two men and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds at a home in Sultan Circle this morning.

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for 29-year-old Grant Amato who is a person of interest in the case. They say he may be driving a ‘96 white Accord with FL tag L1GH7.

SCSO is investigating a triple homicide on Sultan Cir, Chuluota. We are looking for a PERSON OF INTEREST, Grant Amado, 29. He may be driving a ‘96 white Accord with FL tag L1GH7. He should be considered armed & dangerous. If seen do not approach call 911. pic.twitter.com/35TwD0s82J — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) January 25, 2019

If motorists spot Amato’s car, they should not approach him but call 911 as he is considered armed and dangerous.