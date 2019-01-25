 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Police Searching for Suspect in Chuluota Shooting: “He Should be Considered Armed & Dangerous”

by (WMFE)
Deputies are searching for Grant Amato. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Deputies are searching for Grant Amato. Photo: Danielle Prieur

The Seminole County Sherriff Office is investigating a triple homicide in Chuluota.

Officers found two men and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds at a home in Sultan Circle this morning.

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for 29-year-old Grant Amato who is a person of interest in the case. They say he may be driving a ‘96 white Accord with FL tag L1GH7.

If motorists spot Amato’s car, they should not approach him but call 911 as he is considered armed and dangerous.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP