Podfest, OCSC Stadium, Fear Market and Gods and Monsters

Podcasting is a fun and inexpensive way to get your voice and ideas out to the public and it’s huge! Orlando has several popular podcasts including one called Scotch and Good Conversation which happened to have me on as a guest because hello! I’m me. If you’d like to learn more about podcasting you can attend the final day of Podfest Multimedia Expo all day Saturday. For more info go to podfest.us.

Tour the brand new Orlando City Soccer stadium during the Stadium House Party! You’ll get to peek inside the locker rooms, the expensive sky seats you can’t afford (well this is WMFE, so maybe some of you can afford them) meet some of the team members and eat some free food! The tour runs Saturday 9 to 1 at Orlando City Soccer stadium at 655 West Church Street.

Want to start a haunted house? Sure! Learn all there is to know about creaky floors and keeping your scaracters sober during Florida’s Fear Market! There will be seminars, speakers, a swap meet and more Saturday at The Shallow Grave. Google shallow grave for details.

And finally, go celebrate the grand re-opening of Gods and Monsters, the giant store for geeks and lovers of all things sci-fi Saturday starting at 11 at their new location at 5421 international Drive.

And as always Orlando is wonderful!