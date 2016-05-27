 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Planning A Mars Base Camp

Mars Space Camp. Photo: Lockheed Martin

Tony Antonelli spent 24 days in space as a shuttle pilot, working on building the International Space Station.

Now, he’s the chief technologist for Lockheed Martin’s civil exploration division. And he’s working on building the next space station, this one bound for Mars.

Lockheed formally announced the plan earlier this month with hopes NASA will consider it as they finalize their plans to send humans to Mars. As Antonellio explains  the idea uses technology we already have or are close to developing.


