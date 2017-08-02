 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Piecing Together A Rocket Inside The Vehicle Assembly Building

by (WMFE)

A large space shuttle-era work platform is being removed from high bay 3 of the VAB on Oct. 24, 2012. Photo: NASA

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS | Subscribe to This Podcast

Before NASA can launch its next big rocket, the Space Launch System, it has to put it together.

That happens in the Vehicle Assembly Building. The VAB is this gigantic building that towers over everything at Kennedy Space Center. It’s been home to the assembly of the Apollo rockets, as well as decades of shuttle assembly and processing.

Engineers and workers had to transition the building from the shuttle program to SLS — a pretty big task. Overseeing that effort is Jose Perez Morales. He takes us through the VAB to talk about the changes being made and how you actually put together a rocket.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP