Local News


Petition: Osceola HS Students Want One Hour Lunch

by (WMFE)

Thirty minutes to eat lunch. Some Osceola High School students say that’s not enough time.

A student has started an online petition saying last year they had an hour lunch. The petition, signed by more than 3,000 people, says students can barely eat because the lunch lines are so long and by the time they find a seat and stat eating, it’s time to go to the next class.

Students say the petition will be sent to the high school’s new principal, Dr. Nia Campbell.

The district said students were always supposed to have 30 minute lunches but that many of them weren’t taking advantage of an academic/enrichment period called LASSO. Now students are required to go to LASSO before or after lunch.

The district also said in a statement that additional lunch lines have been added to accommodate more students.


