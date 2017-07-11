 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Pulse Shooting


Petition For Rainbow Crosswalk Gains Over 1,000 Signatures

by Alana Campbell (WMFE)

Rainbow Crosswalk in Vancouver, BC. Photo: www.lgbtqnation.com

A petition for a rainbow crosswalk near Pulse has gained over 1,000 signatures on change.org.

The mayor’s press secretary said that they are looking into the possibility of a rainbow crosswalk, and are researching regarding possible color and art treatments in crosswalks.

Part of the evaluation is ensuring safety and visibility, and researching things like possible materials, maintenance and costs.

However, the Florida Department of Transportation will make the final call if the intersection of South Orange Avenue and Kaley Street is painted rainbow.

They have ultimate authority over crosswalk markings.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP