Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando: The 12 cats of Christmas

Since last year, Orlando Weekly has been writing fantastical dating profiles for 12 adoptable felines from Orange County whose Christmas wish is a home for the holidays – and this year, we’re focusing on kittens.

Kittens have special needs that make shelter more challenging, such as not having a developed immune system and getting sick quicker, says Orlando resident Lisa Krakosky, who fosters kittens until they’re ready for adoption through Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

People may not realize that some shelters simply euthanize kittens under eight weeks old. Cats that young require the kind of individual nursing both feeding and vigilance against illness that most shelters can’t provide.

Cathy Rodgers, who’s also with the local pet alliance, says the shelter developed a “Virtual Kitten Nursery” because more than 1,000 homeless kittens are surrendered to their shelters each year.

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is trying to find new families for all of its shelter pets this month as part of the Home for the Holidays promotion. Anyone interested in becoming a kitten foster volunteer should also visit the organization’s website at petallianceorlando.org.

So, if you’d like to give a forever home to Kimchi the kitten, whose hidden talent is meowing the complete works of the Carpenters, or Pothos the kitten, whose secret weapon is blue jewel eyes that make you forget hairballs hacked onto your lap, contact the Pet Alliance.

From Orlando Weekly, we wish you a happy New Year with your new fur baby.