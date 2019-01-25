Person of Interest in Chuluota Shooting Found, Taken into Custody

Update 9:30 AM EST

The Seminole County Sheriff Office has detained a person of interest in the triple homicide in Chuluota.

Sheriff’s deputies found 29-year-old Grant Amato in an Orange County hotel room this morning.

That’s after they identified his white Honda Accord in the hotel parking lot. He was taken into custody without incident.

Sultan Cir triple homicide update: The Honda Accord was located this morning at a hotel in Orange County. Grant Amato was located in a hotel room and was taken into investigative detention without incident. No other details are available for release at this time. — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) January 26, 2019

Officers found two men and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds at a home in Sultan Circle Friday morning.

Identities of the victims have not been released, but deputies suspect the this was not a random act as Amato knew his victims.

Sheriff’s deputies found Amato after a 24-hour-search for him and his ‘96 white Accord with FL tag L1GH7.