 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Person of Interest in Chuluota Shooting Found, Taken into Custody

by (WMFE)
Deputies are searching for Grant Amato. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Deputies are searching for Grant Amato. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Update 9:30 AM EST 

The Seminole County Sheriff Office has detained a person of interest in the triple homicide in Chuluota.

Sheriff’s deputies found 29-year-old Grant Amato in an Orange County hotel room this morning.

That’s after they identified his white Honda Accord in the hotel parking lot. He was taken into custody without incident.

Officers found two men and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds at a home in Sultan Circle Friday morning.

Identities of the victims have not been released, but deputies suspect the this was not a random act as Amato knew his victims.

Sheriff’s deputies found Amato after a 24-hour-search for him and his ‘96 white Accord with FL tag L1GH7.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP