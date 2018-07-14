 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Performance Art with a Purpose: Manuel Oliver Creates Murals for His Son

by (WMFE)
Manual Oliver creates his mural. Photo: Danielle Prieur

The father of a Parkland shooting victim began a March for Our Lives voter registration event in Orlando this weekend.

Using some cans of spray paint, a piece of plywood, and a hammer his message was simple: shooters, leave our kids alone.

 

Manuel’s son, Joaquin was one of the 17 victims of the Valentine’s Day at shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas. He says he creates art to make people reflect on gun violence, but it’s only through voting that real change can come.

“Why has any other kid suffered what Joaquin suffered that day. Why does anyone need to worry about being in a nightclub without being shot?”

The tour continues in Daytona Beach. 

 

 
 

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

