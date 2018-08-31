 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Health


People Should Make Plans Now for Hurricane, Especially if They Have Medical Conditions or Special Needs

by (WMFE)
Hurricane planning should start now, says local officials, especially if transportation or special needs are at play. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

It’s never too soon to register in the Florida Special Needs Registry for people with medical conditions that require special medical attention or resources during a storm. That’s the advice from Orange County officials with the arrival of peak storm season.  Liz Hamlet is a special needs shelter coordinator for Orange County Florida Department of Health. She says people should also stock up on to bring to the shelter.

“You need an ID card, a medical identification card, you need your daily medications at least a daily supply, food for the American Red Cross, blankets, pillows, folding chairs, or cots.”

She recommends people put in place a family emergency plan as well.  Plans can be found online at the Orange County Government website.

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

