People Should Make Plans Now for Hurricane, Especially if They Have Medical Conditions or Special Needs

It’s never too soon to register in the Florida Special Needs Registry for people with medical conditions that require special medical attention or resources during a storm. That’s the advice from Orange County officials with the arrival of peak storm season. Liz Hamlet is a special needs shelter coordinator for Orange County Florida Department of Health. She says people should also stock up on to bring to the shelter.

“You need an ID card, a medical identification card, you need your daily medications at least a daily supply, food for the American Red Cross, blankets, pillows, folding chairs, or cots.”

She recommends people put in place a family emergency plan as well. Plans can be found online at the Orange County Government website.

