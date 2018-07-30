 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Health


Patients Get a Little Extra Compassion and Necessary Health Screenings During New Rounds Program

by (WMFE)
Mothers and fathers of premature babies in the NICU need a little extra care as well, especially when it comes to mental wellbeing. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Florida Hospital is screening for postpartum depression in parents of babies in the neo-natal intensive care unit. Chaplain Jocelyn Shaw says a team of a physicians, nurses, counselors and chaplains ask questions to get at the patient’s overall physical and mental health.

“Our patients in the NICU have no voice because they’re babies.  But their parents have a very loud voice. Our babies don’t speak but their parents have a lot to say.”

A recent study in the Journal of Perinatology found 25 percent of mothers suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, after having a baby in the NICU.

