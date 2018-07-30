Patients Get a Little Extra Compassion and Necessary Health Screenings During New Rounds Program

Florida Hospital is screening for postpartum depression in parents of babies in the neo-natal intensive care unit. Chaplain Jocelyn Shaw says a team of a physicians, nurses, counselors and chaplains ask questions to get at the patient’s overall physical and mental health.

“Our patients in the NICU have no voice because they’re babies. But their parents have a very loud voice. Our babies don’t speak but their parents have a lot to say.”

A recent study in the Journal of Perinatology found 25 percent of mothers suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, after having a baby in the NICU.

