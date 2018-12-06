 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Health


Parramore Gets a New University Campus and Affordable Housing Options at Creative Village

The downtown campus will partner with local middle and high schools, including the nearby Academic Center for Excellence to offer after-school enrichment programs. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says the University of Central Florida and Valencia College will partner to establish a new higher education campus in Parramore, on Orlando’s west side. The campus will offer more than 20 academic degrees that will tie to local internships and job opportunities. He says the campus also will offer culinary and vocational programs. For nontraditional students:

“In as little as eight weeks someone can go from not having a high school diploma to having the skills needed to get hired for jobs that pay $15 or $20 dollars an hour in a career in the most in-demand industries like construction or manufacturing.”

The downtown campus will partner with local middle and high schools, including the nearby Academic Center for Excellence to offer after-school enrichment programs.

Near the campus multifamily and single student units will be joined by affordable homes.

“We’re building 57 single homes throughout Parramore and providing up to 100,000 dollars in downpayment assistance to help people fulfill the American Dream through home ownership.”

The campus will offer traditional degree programs along with vocational and jobs skills training for people already in the workforce.

