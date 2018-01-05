 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Parramore Farmers Market Opening Soon

by (WMFE)

Parramore Kidz Zone students will be selling their very own honey at the farmer's market.

A new farmers market opens in Parramore this weekend. The farmers market opens Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s scheduled to be open every Saturday.

The City of Orlando’s hosting the market in partnership with Orlando City Soccer. Thirty vendors are expected at the grand opening. Among the vendors will be high school and college students selling their own Black Bee Honey as part of a Parramore Kidz Zone business program.

Chris Castro, director of sustainability for the City of Orlando, said the market will accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits.

“This market will offer the ability for those who are on the SNAP Program to use their SNAP benefits at the market and purchase any type of SNAP eligible items. These are produce, greens, even seedlings that they can take back to their own homes to start growing their own food at their houses,” said Castro.

The market will be on the east side of the soccer stadium between Church Street and Central. It’s part of a larger city effort to expand access to healthy, affordable food.

The city has also received a grant to fund new gardens and farms within the Parramore community.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP