Panic At Florida Mall Leaves 18 Injured

More than a dozen people were injured fleeing a fight at Florida Mall.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of shots fired inside the mall food court just after 5pm Saturday.

UPDATE: No shots fired at The Florida Mall. Investigation indicate a large fight inside the food court. Deputies are restoring order within the mall. Deputies have the individuals involved in custody. — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) December 29, 2018

Deputies say no shots were fired but during a physical fight between two people, a few chairs fell down which made it sound like gunshots.

According to a report in the Orlando Sentinel, an updated count found 18 people injured and 8 people taken to hospital.

MCI- 8001 S Orange Blossom Trial: Orange County Fire Rescue evaluating 15 people for minor injuries at Florida Mall following an altercation in the food court. At this time, 5 individuals have been transported to area hospitals. @OrangeCoSheriff also on scene investigating. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) December 29, 2018

A man and a woman were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and battery.