Local News


Panel: Teamsters at Disney World Violated Labor Law

by Mike Schneider (AP)

Image: Disney, Wikimedia Commons

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A labor relations panel has upheld most of a judge’s ruling that a Teamsters union representing Disney World workers committed an unfair labor practice when it ignored members’ requests to resign from the union.

The three-person National Labor Relations Board panel upheld the decision earlier this week.

The panel ordered union officials to reimburse some of the former members who had dues deducted after they had made their resignation requests. It also ordered union officials to post notices at its union hall and in Disney World break-rooms informing union members that Local 385 had violated federal labor law.

Local 385 represents costumed characters and bus drivers at Disney World.

Investigators with an independent Teamsters board currently are investigating the Local 385 for allegations of embezzlement, fabricating records, and obstruction.


