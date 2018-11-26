 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
90.7 WMFE Fall Silent Drive - Silence is Golden - Click to donate
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


Palau Becomes First Nation To Ban Toxic Sunscreen

by Brittany Pagano (WMFE)

The island Republic of Palau has become the first nation to ban environmentally harmful sunscreen.

The ban was prompted by a study from a team of researchers including University of Central Florida biologist John Fauth.

The study links a common ingredient in sunscreen, oxybenzone, to an increase in coral bleaching, which scientists say is one of the greatest threats to coral reefs worldwide.

Bleaching occurs when corals turn white after losing algae, their main source of nutrition, leaving them vulnerable to disease.

While coral reefs are important to the environment, their destruction could also affect human health.

According to the National Ocean Service, many of the ecosystem’s unique plants and animals are being used to develop new medicines for cancer, Alzheimer’s, and other diseases.

Environmentally friendly alternatives to the toxic sunscreen include protective clothing, and sunscreens that contain zinc-oxide or titanium dioxide.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP