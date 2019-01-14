Overnight Ramp Closures At SR 417/408 Interchange Project

Ramps are closing overnight in Central Florida this week as more work is being completed on the SR 417/408 Interchange Project. The northbound State Road 417 ramp to westbound SR 408 is scheduled to close nightly starting Monday night through Thursday for bridge work and to move a crane. Drivers will continue north to the SR 50/Colonial Drive exit (Exit 34), then re-enter southbound SR 417 to return to westbound SR 408. Tolls at SR 50/Colonial Drive will be suspended during the detour.

At the same time, the westbound 408 ramp to southbound 417 is scheduled to close. Drivers will take northbound SR 417 to the SR 50/Colonial Drive exit (Exit 34), then re-enter southbound SR 417 to return to westbound SR 408. Tolls at SR 50/Colonial Drive will be suspended during the detour.

Lastly, the southbound 417 ramp to eastbound 408 is scheduled to close. Drivers will continue south to the Curry Ford Road exit (Exit 30), the re-enter northbound SR 417 to return to eastbound SR 408. Tolls at Curry Ford Road will be suspended during the detour.

Under Florida law, motorists are reminded to change lanes for safety when they see Road Rangers assisting other motorists or flashing lights.

This work is part of the more than $90.7 million SR 408/SR 417 Interchange Project. The project began in 2016 and is expected to finish in fall 2019.