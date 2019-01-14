 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Overnight Ramp Closures At SR 417/408 Interchange Project

SRR 408/417 Interchange Project Map via Central Florida Expressway Authority

Ramps are closing overnight in Central Florida this week as more work is being completed on the SR 417/408 Interchange Project. The northbound State Road 417 ramp to westbound SR 408 is scheduled to close nightly starting Monday night through Thursday for bridge work and to move a crane. Drivers will continue north to the SR 50/Colonial Drive exit (Exit 34), then re-enter southbound SR 417 to return to westbound SR 408. Tolls at SR 50/Colonial Drive will be suspended during the detour.

Detour: SR 408 Westbound to SR 417 via Central Florida Expressway Authority

At the same time, the westbound 408 ramp to southbound 417 is scheduled to close. Drivers will take northbound SR 417 to the SR 50/Colonial Drive exit (Exit 34), then re-enter southbound SR 417 to return to westbound SR 408. Tolls at SR 50/Colonial Drive will be suspended during the detour.

Detour: Westbound 408 to Southbound SR 417 via Central Florida Expressway Authority.

Lastly, the southbound 417 ramp to eastbound 408 is scheduled to close. Drivers will continue south to the Curry Ford Road exit (Exit 30), the re-enter northbound SR 417 to return to eastbound SR 408. Tolls at Curry Ford Road will be suspended during the detour.

Detour: Southbound 417 to Eastbound 408 via Central Florida Expressway Authority.

Under Florida law, motorists are reminded to change lanes for safety when they see Road Rangers assisting other motorists or flashing lights.

This work is part of the more than $90.7 million SR 408/SR 417 Interchange Project. The project began in 2016 and is expected to finish in fall 2019.


